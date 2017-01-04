Mugshots : Madison County : 1/03/17 – 1/04/17 January 4, 2017 by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/21Kywanna Pirtle Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/21Tiffany Graham Shoplifting, vandalism, schedule II drug violations, failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/21Rontavious Love Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/21Phil Andrew Allen No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 5/21N.C. Thomas Jr. Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/21Michael Dinkins Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 7/21Marlando Sturghill Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 8/21Marcus Boykin No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 9/21Lathea Jo Cannon Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/21Ladarius Pugues No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 11/21Kevin Smith No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 12/21Johnathon Williams Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 13/21Jason Norman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/21Jasmine Bond Vandalism, violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/21James Cox Evading arrest, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/21Gina Massengill Shoplifting, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 17/21Daniel Buck Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 18/21Corrie Bankston No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 19/21Clarence Martin No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 20/21Brandon Northcott DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 21/21Arsenio Parchman Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/03/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/04/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore