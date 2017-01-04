Mugshots : Madison County : 1/03/17 – 1/04/17

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

1/21 Kywanna Pirtle Vandalism

2/21 Tiffany Graham Shoplifting, vandalism, schedule II drug violations, failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/21 Rontavious Love Violation of probation, failure to appear

4/21 Phil Andrew Allen No charges entered

5/21 N.C. Thomas Jr. Aggravated domestic assault

6/21 Michael Dinkins Public intoxication

7/21 Marlando Sturghill Aggravated robbery

8/21 Marcus Boykin No charges entered

9/21 Lathea Jo Cannon Violation of community corrections

10/21 Ladarius Pugues No charges entered

11/21 Kevin Smith No charges entered

12/21 Johnathon Williams Public intoxication

13/21 Jason Norman Failure to appear

14/21 Jasmine Bond Vandalism, violation of probation, failure to appear

15/21 James Cox Evading arrest, violation of probation

16/21 Gina Massengill Shoplifting, resisting stop/arrest

17/21 Daniel Buck Violation of community corrections

18/21 Corrie Bankston No charges entered

19/21 Clarence Martin No charges entered

20/21 Brandon Northcott DUI, violation of implied consent law

21/21 Arsenio Parchman Simple domestic assault











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/03/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/04/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.