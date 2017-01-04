Officers seek to ID alleged gas station shoplifter

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The crew at Crime Stoppers is asking the public to help catch an accused shoplifter who recently hit a local gas station.

The unknown man entered the Citgo convenience store on Highway 138 in Denmark on Dec. 29 and stole several items, according to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

The items include 10 packs of hand warmers, six bags of popcorn, a Colt 45 drink and a beer.

The man was captured on surveillance video along with the truck he was driving, which is described as a white, four-door GMC Sierra pickup, according to the report.

Anyone who recognizes the man or vehicle can call Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477) and earn a cash reward. Callers can remain anonymous.

You can also submit a tip online at www.jmcrimestoppers.org or by text message by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and entering the keyword “tips 911” along with your tip.