WEATHER UPDATE

by weather

THE COLD WEATHER CONTINUES THIS AFTERNOON WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 30S. HIGH PRESSURE BUILDING INTO THE AREA WILL HELP CLEAR OUT SOME OF THE CLOUDS, BUT THE TEMPERATURES WILL BE LARGELY UNAFFECTED.

TONIGHT CLOUDS WILL BUILD BACK INTO THE AREA AND SET THE STAGE FOR ANOTHER CHANGE TO OUR WEATHER. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN COLD AND AN UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE AND A REINFORCING COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH ALONG WITH SOME LIGHT SNOW OR FLURRIES THURSDAY AND EARLY FRIDAY.

COLD TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN THROUGH THE WEEKEND WITH WARMER WEATHER EXPECTED MONDAY AND TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com