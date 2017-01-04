Whitehall Pre-K temporarily closed due to hail damage

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — School leaders spoke with us Wednesday about the plan to get students back at Whitehall Pre-K Center.

School officials decided Tuesday night that the building would remain closed for the rest of the week because of hail damage from a storm last Thursday.

They say because of winter break officials didn’t get a good look at the damage until Monday.

Insurance adjusters visited the school Wednesday to get a better look at the hailstorm’s aftermath, including water damage in classrooms as well as holes in most of the roof.