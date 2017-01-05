2 airlifted after 3-vehicle crash on I-40 in Henderson County

by Bethany Thompson

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — An early Thursday morning crash shuts down the interstate in Henderson County and sends at least two people to the hospital.

Traffic was backed up for miles early Thursday morning as emergency helicopters made their way to mile maker 99.

“It was a commercial motor vehicle, a tractor-trailer, and two passenger vehicles — real serious crash,” Lt. Brad Wilbanks with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

Authorities said two people were airlifted to the hospital.

Both eastbound lanes were shut down for more than an hour and backed up for at least five miles until one lane was opened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.