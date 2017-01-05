3 killed, 1 injured in Murfreesboro crash

by Associated Press

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) – Three people were killed and a child was injured in a head-on crash in Murfreesboro.

News outlets report the crash happened Wednesday evening along Highway 99, and claimed the lives of 59-year-old Ronald E. Smith, 44-year-old Michael L. Collins and 34-year-old Susan E. Collins.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol report says Smith was driving an SUV when he crossed the center line and hit an SUV driven by Michael Collins. Suzanne Collins was also a passenger in the vehicle. Neither Michael Collins nor Susan Collins was wearing a seatbelt.

A 6-year-old boy in Collins’ vehicle survived the crash and was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.