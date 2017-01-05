Drug Task Force agents wrap up meth lab investigation, make arrest

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.-Thursday, agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force make an arrest and wrap-up an investigation into the manufacturing of meth by the “shake and bake” method.

After receiving a tip of a possible meth lab in an old dumpster in Humboldt, agents conducted a search of a halfway house in Alamo for another possible meth lab located there. Agents said a shake bottle was found in a shop at the back of the house and several ounces of meth oil were found as well.

“It was a little surprising, I’ve been doing this almost 20 years and I have never had any enlisted narcotics recovered out of a halfway house, especially manufacturing,” said Special Agent Johnie Carter of the West Tennessee Drug Task Force.

Agents took Brandon Ayers into custody. His charges include manufacturing of meth and and possession of meth. He is scheduled to appear in Crockett County General Session Court on January 12.