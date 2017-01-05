Flurries are possible Thursday and Friday

Weather Update: 11:00 AM Thursday

Currently it is brisk outside with temps mainly in the upper 20s and low 30s. The thick cloud deck is making for a slow warm up today. Temps will struggle to make it in the mid and upper 30s. Plus there still is a chance for a few snowflakes across the area today.

For the most part, this afternoon stays cloudy with a slight chance for flurries. It’ll be a dry snow, which means not looking at much accumulations today or if at all. The best chance for snow to accumulate will be as we head overnight.

Temps drop into the teens making for a bitter cold blast this evening. Clouds continue to roll through. As we head into the overnight hours, the chance for snow increases for the areas farther south. There are still uncertainties with the amount that could fall. But it is possible to arrive before sunrise tomorrow morning and linger until lunchtime.

Those southern counties that boarder Mississippi could see a dusting to 1″ of snow but most of us will probably end up with a dusting or no snow at all. By tomorrow afternoon, wind chills make it feel like we’re in the teens!

