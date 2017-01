JMCSS officials to announce weather decision by 5 a.m. Friday

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — In the event of overnight inclement weather, officials with Jackson-Madison County Schools will announce Friday morning whether they will close schools.

Leaders with the school system are monitoring the weather and will announce a decision by 5 a.m. Friday, according to a release from marketing and PR specialist Ginger Carver.

There have been no weather-related schedule changes for the school system at this time.