Man charged with putting JPD officer in chokehold appears in court

by Mallory Cooke

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of putting a Jackson police officer in a chokehold appeared Thursday in Jackson City Court.

The judge denied Jeremy Hall’s request for a bond reduction. “They had to struggle with him to take him into custody,” Judge Blake Anderson said.

Hall faces multiple counts including theft, evading arrest and assaulting an officer. He is accused of having a stolen gun, running from police during a traffic stop Dec. 26, and putting an officer in a chokehold.

Hall returns to court Jan. 12.