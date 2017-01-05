Mr. Food recipe for Hearty Beef and Cabbage Skillet

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef

1 onion, chopped

3/4 cup brown rice, uncooked

3 cups coarsely chopped cabbage

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

2 cups water

1 (14-1/2-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 1/4 teaspoons garlic powder

1 1/4 teaspoons onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

What To Do:

Coat a large skillet with cooking spray. Add beef and onion and saute over medium heat 6 to 8 minutes, or until no longer pink. Drain excess liquid.

Add remaining ingredients; mix well. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, 35 to 40 minutes, or until rice is tender.