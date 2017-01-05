Prominent GOP donor Miller moving from Tennessee to Kansas

by Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican donor Andy Miller Jr., who has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to Tennessee candidates for state and federal offices, is moving to Kansas.

WSMV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ifn0cn ) that Miller announced on his Facebook page that he was relocating to a 1,000 acre property in Comanche County, Kansas. In Miller’s words in a Facebook comment: “Being a Rancher is more my style.”

Miller and his company Healthmark Investment Trust last year agreed to pay $7.8 million to settle federal allegations that another one of their companies defrauded the military health care program Tricare.

A lawsuit filed by former executives claims Miller caused cash flow problems at another company called Life Watch Pharmacy by hiring political allies, friends and family to work do-nothing jobs. Miller’s attorney has called those claims “baseless.”