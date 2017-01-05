Snowy Start for Some Friday Morning

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Thursday

Snow flurries are going to return soon to northwest Tennessee as a band of light snow moves southeast from Missouri and Kentucky. Bitter cold and windy conditions are forecast to return tonight through the weekend. There’s a potential for accumulating snow in West Tennessee tonight and tomorrow.





TONIGHT

Light snow will start to arrive tonight mainly impacting scattered areas of West Tennessee north of I-40. We’re only expecting a dusting with this band of snow. Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper teens by sunrise with maximum sustained wind speeds of 10 miles per hour.

A second round of snow will move east into West Tennessee just before sunrise Friday and ending early Friday afternoon. There’s a possibility for a dusting to 1″ of snow with a few areas near the Tennessee-Mississippi border getting 1″-2″. Friday will be a bitter cold day with wind chills in the low teens during the afternoon!

Sunny skies will return this weekend but temperatures will still only reach low to middle 30s in the afternoons. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

