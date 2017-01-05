Suspect shot in alleged attempted robbery appears in court

by Mallory Cooke

JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect accused of trying to rob a man in Jackson returned to court Thursday.

Sedrick Yarbrough appeared in Jackson City Court on assault, attempted robbery and firearm counts. The judge denied his request for a different court-appointed attorney. “You can’t do that. We don’t shop for public defenders,” Judge Blake Anderson said.

Police said a homeowner shot Yarbrough on Dec. 22 after he allegedly tried to rob the man at gunpoint.

Yarbrough’s case now heads to the grand jury.