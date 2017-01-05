Tennessee supports additional funding of biking and walking trails

by Amanda Gerry

JACKSON, Tenn. — “A lot more people are getting out and riding bikes and enjoying themselves, walkers as well,” said Adrian Parchman, owner of Hub City Bicycle.

Many West Tennesseans chose to exercise, relax, or just get some fresh air by going for a walk or taking the bicycle out for a ride. A recent survey conducted by “Bike/Walk Tennessee, Rails to Trails” and the University of Tennessee showed that a majority of Tennesseans support more funding for biking and walking trails, if the tax for gas is increased.

At Muse Park, for example, there are a number of trails for walkers and bikers to enjoy. But cyclists WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with said they would not mind having more.

“It’s usually the more novice cyclist, you know,” said Parchman, “they’re not going as fast. Maybe they want to ride with their kids, and they want those bike paths, so they feel safe and they’re not out there with the cars and stuff.”

And officials said, these trails offer more then just comfort and convenience.

“Trail and trail development is an amenity in communities, really spurs economic growth,” said Tony Black, Executive Director of Recreation and Parks.

The Recreation and Parks Department says they agree with the results of this survey and have projects of this nature, already in the works.

“Basically purchasing the land that the rails were on and turning them into pedestrian trails,” said Black.

This plan involves the “Rails to Trails” program and making an abandoned railroad track that runs from downtown Jackson to Bemis, into a pathway for the community.