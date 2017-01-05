U.S. Marshals: Suspect in break-in, rape may be in Jackson

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals are searching for a man wanted in a recent break-in and sexual assault at a Jackson home, and they believe he is still in the area.

Thomas Alvin Hudson Jr., 45, of Jackson, is wanted in a Dec. 26 break-in at a Jackson home, according to a release from the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

The suspect allegedly broke into the home and raped the victim.

Hudson is described as a black male standing six feet four inches tall and weighing 195 pounds.

Anyone with information on Hudson’s whereabouts is urged to call the U.S. Marshal’s Serivce at 731-427-4661. All calls are confidential.