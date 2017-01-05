West Tennessee prepares roads for possible snow

by Eric Perry

JACKSON, Tenn — West Tennessee gears up for possible winter weather.

“Be careful be safe and be advised of the weather,” Madison County Highway director Bart Walls said.

Counties across west Tennessee are preparing to keep you safe on the road.

“We have crews on stand-by if the roads worsen or the conditions worsen or if the roads become icy. We will have crews go out and put salt on hillsides and roads,” assistant superintendent for the Hardeman County Highway Department, Casey Swift said.

Swift said his crew of 32 are ready for whatever comes their way. Madison County is ready as well.

“We post treat the roads with granular salt and we have about 36 tons of salt on hand,” Walls said.

“We would be putting salt down. We have a few spreaders, salt trucks and and trucks with blades on them and we will have a few of those running tonight if it gets bad,” Swift said.

From back roads to highways, TDOT is gearing up .

“In our 21 counties that we cover, we have over 171 trucks out pre-treating the highways, we start with our interstate and our major state routes first, then we’ll go back and get the less traveled routes,” spokeswoman Nichole Lawrence said.

They are using a mixture called brine.

“Our pre-treatment is a mixture of salt and water. There are some places that will use potato juice on our bridges and overpasses.

That potato juice mixture helps with the lower temperatures when it’s super cold.” Lawrence said.

“If you don’t have to be out, don’t get out.” Walls said