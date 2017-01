3-truck crash shuts down part of westbound I-40 near Exit 83

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A section of Interstate 40 is shut down after a crash near Exit 83 in north Jackson.

Traffic is being directed off at Exit 83 to bypass the scene where three tractor-trailers were involved in the crash in the westbound lanes.

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and firefighters are on scene.

