Crews clear rural highways of snow

by Jordan Hall

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Bolivar residents rush to the grocery store Friday morning as flurries fall down.

As shoppers grabbed the last minute items, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews scraped the roadways to make it safer for drivers.

While for many, this was an inconvenience, others said they enjoyed seeing the snow fall.

Business owners put salt on their parking lots, saying the snow wouldn’t cause them to shut their doors.

Crews said to be careful on highway bridges, such as Highway 18 where the moisture is likely to freeze.

Hardeman County officials said there weren’t any major accidents to report.