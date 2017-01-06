Crews work hard to clear dangerous snow and ice from roads

by Eric Perry

JACKSON, Tenn — Crews are working hard to make sure roads are safe for you to travel on.

“It’s going to be slick tonight.” Jimmy Stanford said.

Friday both the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Jackson Street Department sent crews out to salt down roads.

“Today has kind of been a tough day because we got a little more than what was called for and what we expected.”>

Nichole Lawrence with TDOT says her crews have been working since three this morning and they aren’t done yet.

“As we go into tonight and into the morning where a lot of this slush is going to refreeze because the temperatures are still really low. We advise people to wait until daylight if they need to get out.” Lawrence said.

City officials in Jackson are working around the clock as well.

“They may think that it’s clear but it will be a sheet of ice.” Jackson City Street department Supervisor Johnny Weddle said.

Weddle says his crew of four trucks are constantly patrolling streets.

“We have a route that they will salt first and then they will come back an hour later and that gives the salt time enough to do what it’s suppose to do and if so we can grade it.” Weddle said.

A big problem area are hills. Especially on Old Hickory Boulevard heading to the 45 Bypass.

“People have trouble going up the hill and then there’s trouble coming down the hill because they will start breaking and then they will start sliding.” Terri Harper said.

Harper who works at the Shell Station says people are stocking up for the weather.

“Sodas, maybe something to snack on and we have milk.” Harper said.

And if you need help getting out your driveway R&J Feed and Supply says they have what you need.

“We sell different types of salt. We sale salt that goes in water filters and we sale salt that will melt the ice and snow.” Junior Hughes said.

If you’re out traveling motorist Jimmy Stanford offers this advice.

“Try to outguess what the cars coming’s going to do. Slow down and try not to get in a hurry” Stanford said.

Officials say never slam on brakes on ice and if you are going down hill it might help if you put your transmission into neutral and let your car coast down gradually.