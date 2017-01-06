Dangerously Cold Temperatures Tonight

by weather

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Friday

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for most of West Tennessee from tonight through Saturday morning. This means that due to windy conditions temperatures that drop to the single digits tonight could start out Saturday morning feeling like they’re below zero!

TONIGHT

West Tennessee will still have a chance for snow from the rest of the afternoon through the evening. Accumulations will be less than 1 inch for the area – nothing like we had this morning. The main story tonight will be low temperatures in the single digits above zero and wind chills in the single digits below zero.

Skies will become mostly clear tomorrow to start the melting process but with temperatures in the 20s at the warmest point of the day. Our weather will be much warmer next week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

