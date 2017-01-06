Humboldt police: 4 juveniles charged in recent shooting

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Police say four juveniles are in custody and facing attempted murder charges in a recent shooting that injured two.

The four suspects are charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

The shooting took place Tuesday on Central Avenue and left two males injured. Police have not released the victims’ ages.

Police say one victim was treated and released and the other remains hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a prior altercation.

All four suspects are from Jackson. Two are 16 years old and two are 17 years old, according to the release.

Humboldt police credited the Jackson Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in the investigation.