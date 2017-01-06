Jackson police investigate shooting involving juvenile victim

by Victoria Taylor

JACKSON,Tenn.– Jackson police are investigating a shooting at a motel on Vann drive Friday night.

Police were remaining tight lipped about details but did confirm to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the victim is a juvenile and is currently in critical condition.

Investigators said the male victim was staying with his family at the America’s best value inn & suites motel. It’s unclear at this time if the family was visiting from out of town.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.