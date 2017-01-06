All JMCSS Friday sports canceled, Central Office closed

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — All Jackson-Madison County School System sports activities scheduled for Friday are canceled, and the Central Office will be closed.

School officials announced early Friday that all schools in the district were closed due to inclement weather conditions.

All sports activities scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled. The new dates will be announced later Friday.

The Special Called School Board meeting scheduled for Friday afternoon is also canceled.

You can keep an eye on www.jmcss.org for more updates.