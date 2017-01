List of school closings for Friday, Jan. 6

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The following schools have closed or are on delay Friday, Jan. 6, due to possible inclement weather:

Alamo City Schools closed

Augustine School closed

Barber School closed

Bells City Schools closed

Benton County Schools closed

Bradford Special School District closed

Carroll Academy closed

Carroll County Schools closed

Chester County Schools closed

Crockett County Schools closed

Decatur County Schools closed

Dyer County Schools closed

Dyersburg City Schools closed

Family Christian School closed

First Presbyterian Playschool closed

Gibson County Special School District closed

Hardeman County Schools closed

Hardin County Schools closed

Haywood County Schools closed

Henderson County Schools closed

Humboldt City Schools closed

Jackson Christian School closed

Jackson-Madison County Schools closed

Jackson-Madison County Library closed

Jackson State Community College closed

Madison County Juvenile Court closed

McNairy County Schools closed

Milan Special School District closed

Montessori Center of Jackson closed

Lane College on two-hour delay

Lexington City Schools closed

Perry County Schools closed

Sacred Heart of Jesus High School closed

St. Mary’s School closed

STAR Center closed

Tenn. College of Applied Technology Jackson closed

Tenn. College of Applied Technology Whiteville closed

Therapy and Learning Center closed

Trenton Special School District closed

Trinity Christian Academy closed

University School of Jackson closed

University of Memphis Lambuth Campus closed

Vann Drive Christian School closed

Weakley County Schools closed

West Tenn. School for the Deaf closed