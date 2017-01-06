Snow causes problems for Jackson drivers, street department working to clear roads

by Bethany Thompson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The snow caused a wide variety of problems on the road today, and many drivers were stuck at intersections and on hills.

The snow started falling early Friday morning and didn’t stop for hours.

“Unfortunately the ground was so dry and it was also very, very warm. So the first bit of snow that fell on it it did kind of melt a little bit and this snow gets on top of it and allows it to pack a little bit,” Jackson-Madison County EMA Director Marty Clements said.

As the sun rose behind the clouds, drivers were stalled at many intersections stuck on ice and snow.

“I was on my way to grab something to eat and I got stuck right here on this hill I think two guys, they were JEA workers, they helped me push my car off the hill,” Joseph Bond said.

One firefighter was on his way to work and got stuck coming up Highland and North Parkway, and had to wait almost an hour to get moving.

“Finally this guy came back with the wrecker and said he was going to try and strap my car because my car is too low to put up on the bed and so we are gonna see who that goes,” Terry Neely said.

Other drivers were stuck even longer, waiting on salt trucks to clear the roads.

“I was waiting on the salt truck to come and like I said that was 6:30 this morning 7 o’clock and I haven’t seen one yet,” Bond said.

The Jackson Street Department said they are working non-stop to salt the hundreds of miles of roads in the city.

“We probably gonna run 12 hour shifts, probably gonna have another shift come in later on tonight, but we will be here as long as we have to be here,” Director Johnny Weddle said.