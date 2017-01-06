Snowy end to the week

by weather

Weather Update: 8:50 am FRIDAY

Currently still getting some light to moderate snow falling from Camden to Alamo and south of I-40. Farther north, like Union City and Martin, they have a few light flurries still coming down but they aren’t making as much of an impact as the steady snowfall. Temps are in the 20s but it’s feeling more like we’re in the single digits to 10 degrees.

Snow should start to calm down across the area between 9 and 10am. It looks like we’ll just have a few lingering flurries by 11a and noon. Dangerous cold is the next factor in the forecast. It is expected today and Saturday. Tonight temperatures plummet to the single digits and the teens but with the gusty wind, it’ll feel close to 0 degrees or colder in some locations.

The brutal wind will keep it dangerously cold again on Saturday afternoon. The sun should return this weekend but the feel-like afternoon temps stay in the teens with actual temps in the 20s.

But, you’ll need the umbrellas and t-shirts next week as temps climb near 60 degrees!

