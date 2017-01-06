TDOT works to clear West TN roads

by Mallory Cooke

JACKSON, TENN. — Road crews worked to clear roadways Friday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said they focus on interstates first.

Semis collided Friday shutting down I-40 westbound near exit 83 in Jackson, one of the many incidents causing problems for drivers.

Linda Arnold got a flat tire and said she sat on the side of the Highway 45 Bypass for more than an hour. “Not fun, but at least we had a full tank of gas so we stayed warm with the heater going,” she said.

Drivers said the roads are slick. “The closer to Jackson you get the worse it got,” Vickie Todd said.

TDOT workers refilled trucks with salt. The agency said it has about 170 trucks in West Tennessee plowing and treating roadways. “We work as fast and as quickly and safely as we can,” TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence said.

Lawrence said they target interstates first then higher traveled state roads. “We have to use different additives like potato juice and calcium chloride especially on our bridges and overpasses,” she said.

Lawrence said right now TDOT has more than 20,000 tons of salt on hand, plus more than 480,000 gallons of salt brine. “Our crews will be here until you know our roads are clear,” Lawrence said.

Drivers had a word of advice for those who have to leave home. “It’s pretty messy,” Arnold said. “I wouldn’t suggest getting out if you didn’t have to.”

Lawrence said give their crews space to work.

TDOT said workers have been pre-treating the roads over the past few days. Lawrence said when temperatures drop this low, they have to work extra hard to clear roadways.