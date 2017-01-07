A Few More Cold Days, but a Warm Up is in Sight

by weather

WEATHER UPDATE- 5:00 p.m.

For those of us that love this time of year, it has definitely been a picture perfect winter day! We started out incredibly frigid this morning with real-feel temperatures dipping nearly below 0°. Luckily, we saw clear skies and lots of sunshine all day long which helped to melt ice and snow. For areas that usually don’t get to see much sunshine is a different story. There are still some slick and slushy spots out there so just be cautious until we see this warm up at the end of the week.

Tonight temperatures are still going to feel freezing. Our low here in Jackson is forecast right at 10° and the wind has calmed down enough that it will feel like the temperature reads outdoors. Skies are going to remain clear overnight. As soon as the sun comes up on Sunday we will begin to see spotty clouds. By lunch time the bulk of those clouds will be making their way into west Tennessee. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be slightly “warmer” but still very cold. Our highs will only reach the 30’s across the region. All in all, expect Sunday to be a mostly cloudy, cold day with some of the snow continuing to stick around.

The rest of the week is a completely different ballgame. By Monday we are going to see temperatures reaching back up into 40’s and then by Tuesday we are hitting the 60’s again. A chance for rain and a possible thunderstorm will return on Tuesday as well. Temperatures will remain warm all week long, as well as the chance for rain lasting into the weekend.

Lainey Catron

Storm Team 7 Forecaster

Twitter – @WBBJ7Lainey

Facebook – facebook.com/laineycatronwbbj7

Email – lcatron@wbbjtv.com