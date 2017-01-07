Cold Weekend but Warmer Next Week

Weather Update – 9:00 a.m. Saturday

Despite having sunny skies today, temperatures will only warm up to the lower and middle 20s at the warmest point of the day. Winds will be breezy at times, out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. This will make afternoon highs in the 20s feel like teens!

Temperatures will still only be in the lower to middle 30s Sunday afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. There’s warmer weather on the way next week with temperatures in the 60s by Tuesday! Showers and thunderstorms are possible occasionally from Tuesday through Friday next week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

