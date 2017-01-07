First responders warn drivers of black ice

by Brittany Hardaway

JACKSON, Tenn — Now that the snow has fallen there are some things folks should be aware of while driving this weekend.

One shopper, Bradley Davis said “it was 16 degrees when I left the house so yeah, it’s cold.”

State and city officials are working around the clock to make sure the roads are safe, but Jackson-Madison County EMA Director, Marty Clements said the biggest issue now is the wind and the cold.

“You know just being exposed to it a little bit without the proper protection you’re going to be able to get frostbite you can get hypothermia you know it’s a life threatening thing on that part.” Clements said.

As the snow started to melt away a lot of black ice is began to form, and city officials recommend if you don’t have to go outside to stay indoors. Clements said the black ice will stick around through the overnight hours and you won’t be able to see it. Some drivers said slow and steady is the key to dealing with this weather.

“Don’t use your breaks unless you have to and take your foot off the gas and drive don’t panic.” Driver, Ken Bass said.

If you do have to go outside for any reason it’s always best to bundle up.

“2 coats, 2 jackets, whole lot of shirts, lot of pants, lot of layers that’s how you have to do it out here.” Davis said.

“Street department, county highway department, the TDOT their continually out here right now until these things get back to normal to where it’s dry and safe.” Clements explained.

Clements said if you’re traveling make sure you keep your car half full because you can get stuck for hours on the interstate due to the weather conditions.