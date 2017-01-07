Man charged with rape and burglary

by WBBJ Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson police have charged a man with rape and aggravated burglary in a December incident.

According to court documents, Thomas Hudson broke into a home around 6 a.m. through a child’s bedroom window on December 26th.

Court papers say a woman inside the home told investigators Hudson covered her face with a bleach soaked towel and then raped her.

Hudson then took off with the victim’s cell phone and box cutter, according to charging documents.

Records show Hudson has a $100,000 bond.