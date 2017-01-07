Sunny but Still Bitter Cold for Saturday

by weather

Weather Update – 5:00 a.m. Saturday

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for most of West Tennessee from through 9 a.m. this morning. This means that due to windy conditions temperatures that drop to the single digits by sunrise at 7:06 a.m. could end up feeling like they’re below zero!

Despite having sunny skies today, temperatures will only warm up to the lower and middle 20s at the warmest point of the day. Winds will be breezy at times, out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. This will make afternoon highs in the 20s feel like teens!

Temperatures will still only be in the lower to middle 30s Sunday afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com