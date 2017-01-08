Back Above Freezing on Monday

by weather

Weather Update – 10:30 p.m. Sunday

Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper teens and lower 20s tonight with mainly clear skies returning to the area. This means that any water left on roads from melted snow and ice will refreeze. Be cautious, especially on secondary roads if you have to go out tonight! Sunny skies and highs in the 40s on Monday will bring temperatures closer to seasonal highs (upper 40s).



Expect the rain to return as early as Monday night with off and on showers through most of the rest of this week. Early projections suggest between Tuesday and Sunday we could have had 1″-3″ of rain, but stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com