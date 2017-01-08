Harlem Globetrotters 2017 world tour stops in Jackson

by Brittany Hardaway

JACKSON, Tenn — The Harlem Globetrotters continue their 2017 world tour with a stop in Jackson. Families and friends gathered at the Oman Arena for a Sunday afternoon filled with fun and basketball. For some fans that was their first time seeing the Globetrotters in person.

Globetrotter Fan, Carter Howell said “I have my family and one of my friend’s family and they got us the tickets and it will be amazing.”

Another fan, Carson Winborn said “it was my birthday present so I’m very excited and this is my best birthday present I’ve ever gotten.”

Before the game started fans were greeted by the team’s mascot, Globie. Many of the kids who came out to Sunday’s game said their most excited to see the Harlem Globetrotters do some cool tricks.

“I want to see how long they can put it on their fingers because I’ve been trying it for my whole entire life and it’s not coming too fast.” Howell said.

The dancing, cheers from the sidelines, and creative basketball moves made for an unforgettable day.

“Feels more than I can ever imagine it’s awesome.” Winborn said.

The Harlem Globetrotters have been around for 91 years and say they will continue to provide family entertainment for years to come.