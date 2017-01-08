Jackson-Madison County schools closed Monday due to weather

by Victoria Taylor

JACKSON, Tenn.- Superintendent Verna Ruffin has announced that Jackson-Madison County Schools will be closed Monday, January 9, 2017, due to continued icy road conditions and potentially unsafe travel conditions.

Central Office will be open on regular 8 am schedule but staff are urged to arrive in a timeframe that insures their safety.

The previously scheduled meeting for Whitehall Pre-K staff scheduled for Monday, January 9th, will be postponed and staff will receive further notification of a rescheduled time and place for the meeting.

The School Board combined Work Session and School Board meeting scheduled for Monday, January 9,2017 at 5:00 pm at the Board of Education, will continue as scheduled.

All sports activities scheduled for Monday, January 9, 2017, have been cancelled.