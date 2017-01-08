‘Suspicious’ fire sparks possible arson investigation

by Mandy Hrach

EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson woman woke up to a mysterious fire on her front porch Sunday afternoon.

Because this was the second fire at the house on Washington Douglas Circle in the past two days, investigators and fire-fighters that responded are calling it “suspicious.”

“It was trash set out for the trash department to pick up, and somebody came along to see how it burned,” said Melissa Duncan, a fire investigator for

Jackson.

The woman who lives in the house did not want to be identified, but said she has never had problems in the area before Saturday night, when trash on her porch was set on fire the first time.

Jackson firefighters said a neighbor saw two suspects around the house at the time of the fire that happened Sunday afternoon.

“It was nice that she had neighbors that were vigilant and were able to see it and notify us,” said Russell Downen, fire captain for the Jackson Fire Department. “It could have been very dangerous.”

Captain Downen said the suspects are described to be two black males that appear to be young, one wearing a black hoodie, white tennis shoes and jeans, and the other wearing a black coat, red tennis shoes and jeans.

Investigators are in the process of finding the individuals they think may be responsible.

“Playing with things like that are not fun and games, you could hurt someone and kill them,” Downen said.

The Jackson Fire Department said no one was hurt in the fire.