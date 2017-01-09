Brownsville police investigate Sunday night armed robbery

by Brittany Hardaway

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Brownsville police are asking for help identifying a suspect who ran off with cash Sunday night after an armed robbery.

The surveillance cameras inside the F & A Fuel Mart captured a white male suspect robbing the store.

Brownsville Assistant Police Chief Kelvin Evans said the man at first acted like a customer, getting a drink out of the cooler.

“When the other people left out the store, he then went to the counter and demanded money out the register,” Evans said.

Before leaving, the unidentified suspect demanded more money.

“After he was looking like he was getting ready to leave, the gun went off, one shot fired inside the store,” Evans said.

Brownsville police said the suspect left and headed north on Dupree Street.

“Officers did get there and checked the area and did not locate him,” Chief Evans said. “We’re still going through video from other businesses to see if there’s a vehicle involved.”

Investigators said the F&A Fuel Mart is not the only place that’s seen an armed robbery over the weekend. Another incident took place less than half a mile down the road at another local gas station.

Willie Wilson Jr., 20, was arrested Friday afternoon shortly after police say he robbed the Fast Fuel gas station. “He was captured I believe with the money, a handgun and other items,” Chief Evans said.

Although both robberies happened only a day apart, investigators said they don’t believe the two are related.

An employee with Mr. Clean car wash, right next door to F&A, declined to be on camera but said incidents like that should not be happening.

“They put somebody’s life in danger,” the Mr. Clean employee said. “And by it being next to here, we have to keep a better watch or be more secure on what’s going on around our surrounding areas.”

If you can help identify the suspect or have other information, call Brownsville police at 731-772-1266. There is a cash reward available for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.