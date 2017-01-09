Humboldt police investigate string of weekend car burglaries

by Mandy Hrach

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police are investigating after a string of car burglaries struck one neighborhood over the weekend.

According to residents of the Northwood neighborhood, this is not the first time they have had problems with thieves.

“I can’t say I was surprised. It was kind of my fault because I didn’t lock my door,” resident John Mullins said. “So it was one time in the whole year I didn’t lock my door, and they got my truck.”

This is the second time Mullins’ car was broken into while living in the neighborhood.

Last year, he said someone stole a pistol out of his truck.

Humboldt police said the most important tip to remember to avoid car theft is to always lock the doors, even when on personal property.

Lt. Tony Williams said it is becoming more common for car burglars to walk around looking for unlocked cars, instead of breaking windows to gain access. Because of this, it is harder to trace a suspect.

Williams said if you hear anything suspicious outside of your home to call police.

“We are here to serve the public, and that’s what we do,” he said. “So we appreciate the calls, because we would rather prevent the crime from taking place.”

While some residents are on edge after the weekend thefts, some said there is no reason to live in fear.

“I don’t have any fear of anyone breaking in or stealing anything,” Northwood resident Bill Osbourne said. “It may happen to me tonight, but if it does, well, there isn’t anything I can do.”

Police said they have no suspects at this time.