Jackson Street Dept. shifts focus to potholes after winter weather

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — With more than 100 tons of salt spread across hundreds of miles, Jackson street crews kept the roads hot over the weekend.

The street department spent Monday morning breaking down equipment and cleaning trucks. Crews say they spread about 120 tons of salt in a little less than a 24-hour period this weekend.

We asked if the street department had any concerns over the snow melt and rain expected to arrive later this week. They say their next focus is on potholes.

“We’re going to get the calls,” Johnny Weddle, a supervisor with the street department, said of potholes. “As a matter of fact we have already started getting calls on those.”

Crews say they covered around 200 miles of road between Friday and Saturday and still have about 400 tons of salt on hand.

If you begin noticing potholes this week, you can report those to the Jackson Street Department at 731-425-8541.