Mr. Food recipe for Quick-as-a-Wink Greek Chicken
What You’ll Need:
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Salt for sprinkling
Black pepper for sprinkling
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1/2 cup chopped onions
1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives,cut in half
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
What To Do:
Lightly sprinkle both sides of chicken with salt and pepper.
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil until hot; cook chicken 10 to 12 minutes, or until no longer pink in center, turning once.
Meanwhile, in a medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil; cook onions 3 to 4 minutes, or until tender. Add tomatoes, olives, garlic, and oregano and cook 6 to 8 minutes, or until tomatoes start to break down. Stir in lemon juice. Serve tomato mixture over chicken and top with feta cheese.