Mr. Food recipe for Quick-as-a-Wink Greek Chicken

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Salt for sprinkling

Black pepper for sprinkling

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2 cup chopped onions

1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives,cut in half

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese



What To Do:

Lightly sprinkle both sides of chicken with salt and pepper.

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil until hot; cook chicken 10 to 12 minutes, or until no longer pink in center, turning once.

Meanwhile, in a medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil; cook onions 3 to 4 minutes, or until tender. Add tomatoes, olives, garlic, and oregano and cook 6 to 8 minutes, or until tomatoes start to break down. Stir in lemon juice. Serve tomato mixture over chicken and top with feta cheese.