Weakley Co. grand jury deems woman killed husband in self-defense

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman deputies say shot and killed her husband in October will not face charges.

The woman shot and killed her husband, Stephen Delauter, 45, on Oct. 23 at a home on Hyndsver Road, according to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.

A grand jury determined Thursday that the case was self-defense, and no charges will be filed against the woman, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Delauter fired three shots at the woman and missed. She then returned fire with a .380 handgun, killing Delauter.

Before the shooting, Delauter broke into the home and violated an order of protection, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. They say he had been drinking and had stolen the gun.

Deputies initially did not charge the woman.