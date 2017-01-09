Woman sentenced after pleading guilty in fatal Vann Drive crash

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Witnesses took the stand Monday morning as Judge Roy Morgan decided the sentence for a woman who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.

Markarious Searcy pleaded guilty in October in the deaths of Jay and Julie Hogan from a July 2015 crash on Vann Drive.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Boyd talked about how fast Searcy was traveling. She is accused of drag racing a friend, Jordan Bailey. Troopers say the two could have been going around 80 mph, according to their data.

After more than four hours of testimony, Judge Morgan ruled Searcy will serve 280 days with 75 percent eligibility, which means she could serve 210 days.

She also will have driving privileges revoked for five years and will speak about reckless endangerment once a month.

Jordan Bailey is the co-defendant in the case and has not yet gone to trial.