Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office to host annual ‘Deputies for the Hungry’ giveaway

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Calling all deer and duck hunters!

If you’re looking to give back to a great cause, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their annual “Deputies for the Hungry” program.

Hunters can donate deer or duck, and inmates will process and package the meat to give back to the community.

The sheriff says this helps everyone from farmers to those in need.

“It helps the farmers on crop damage if they have an overpopulated farm,” Sheriff Monte Belew said. “And if you enjoy the sport of hunting, it gives you an opportunity to go out and help a worthy cause and help put a little extra meat on the table for a lot of folks.”

The sheriff’s office will host their giveaway at the department starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 20.