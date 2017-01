Jackson police arrest man with counterfeit $100 bill

by Mallory Cooke

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man was in court Tuesday after police say they found a fake $100 bill during a traffic stop.

Terry Thompson appeared Tuesday in Jackson City Court. He faces criminal simulation and driving charges.

Investigators said Thompson had a counterfeit $100 bill when they pulled him over Monday on Richmond Street.

The judge set Thompson’s bond at $5,000.