Police: Man charged in break-in caught on home security camera

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have made an arrest in a recent home burglary that was caught on video.

Braxton Taylor is facing burglary and theft charges in the Jan. 1 break-in at a home on Melrose Street in midtown Jackson.

Police say around $6,500 worth of property was reported stolen from the home.

Officers released images Jan. 4 from the home’s security video, and a someone reportedly came forward and identified Taylor as one of the suspects in the surveillance footage.

Items reported stolen from the home include four TVs, an Apple Macbook Pro, an iPad, $250 worth of coins, 10 watches and a Nintendo DS.

Taylor is charged with aggravated burglary and theft over $2,500.