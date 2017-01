Man charged in Jackson iPhone robbery

by Mallory Cooke

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested a man accused of robbing a Jackson woman at gunpoint.

Victor Bond appeared Tuesday in Jackson City Court on an aggravated robbery charge. He is accused of robbing a woman New Year’s Eve on Lealand Lane.

Officers said the woman was trying to sell an iPhone via Facebook. Investigators said Bond and three others showed up and took the cell phone without paying.

The judge set his bond at $25,000.