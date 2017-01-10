Man charged with shooting woman’s car

by Mallory Cooke

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police arrested a man accused of shooting into a woman’s car Sunday after an argument.

Larry Pruitt appeared Tuesday in Jackson City Court on aggravated assault and vandalism charges.

Pruitt is accused of charging a woman while armed Sunday night at a home on North Avenue, according to court documents. Officers said the woman’s boyfriend stopped Pruitt before he got to her.

Police said Pruitt also shot through the trunk of the woman’s car after an argument.

The judge set Pruitt’s bond at $25,000.