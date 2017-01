Man faces drug, gun charges after search of Jackson home

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man appeared in court Tuesday on charges stemming from a narcotics search at a Jackson home.

Willie Cooper was in Jackson City Court to face drug and firearm counts.

Officers say they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded .40-caliber handgun Monday in Cooper’s Division Street home while executing a narcotics search warrant.

The judge set Cooper’s bond at $10,000.