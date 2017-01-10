Mr. Food recipe for Cauliflower Griddle Cakes

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup shredded low-fat Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

What To Do:

In a large pot of boiling water, cook cauliflower and onion 10 to 15 minutes, or until fork-tender; drain.

Mash cauliflower with an electric mixer until smooth. Stir in cheese, bread crumbs, eggs, salt, and cayenne pepper, if desired. Form mixture into twelve 2-inch patties.

In a large skillet or griddle over medium heat, heat 1 teaspoon oil. Cook patties in batches, 4 to 5 minutes per side, or until golden and set, adding remaining oil as needed. Keep warm in oven on low temperature until all batches are finished.